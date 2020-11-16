The four-county area has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to numbers released by the counties.
On Sunday, Otsego County reported 12 new cases over the previous two days, and six more on Monday bringing its total to 1,104. There are 47 active cases, and two hospitalizations, the first hospitalizations in nearly three weeks. Eight deaths have been reported in the county. Hartwick College on Monday reported no new cases over the weekend, with three active cases on campus.
Cooperstown Central School District announced Monday that it would be moving to emergency remote classes after an elementary school teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, elementary classes will be held remotely through Monday, Nov. 30, while grades 7-12 will have remote classes through Friday, Nov. 20, before returning to hybrid classes Monday, Nov. 23.
Chenango County on Monday morning reported 501 total cases, up from 480 on Friday. There are 44 active cases, up eight, with three people hospitalized. There are 263 people in quarantine, and 439 people have recovered. Ten people in the county have died of complications from COVID.
Delaware County reported two new cases Saturday, four on Sunday and three on Monday bringing its total of confirmed positive cases to 276. There are 59 active cases and 10 people hospitalized. There are 196 people in quarantine, and 208 people have recovered. Nine people have died.
Schoharie County reported 34 active cases on Monday, with nine cases that await test results, and 280 people in quarantine. The state COVID tracker lists Schoharie as having 145 total cases. One person had died in from the disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.