Otsego County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 154 active cases, with five people hospitalized.
The county’s testing positivity rate dropped to 0.8%, lower than the seven-day average of 2.3%.
The county has recorded 3,686 cases and 54 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases Wednesday. According to its website, the college has three active cases. The 14-day average is 16 cases. The campus has had 156 cases since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta had 17 active cases in students isolating off campus and five in students isolating on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 tracker website. There were 21 students under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 122 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 290 under mandatory quarantine. The county has recorded 1,855 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 12 new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 85 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 298 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,671 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported four new cases Wednesday. The county has had 1,372 cases and 13 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday more than 8 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. More than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days, according to a media release.
Because of limited supply, people are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
