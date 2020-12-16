Otsego County reported another day with a double-digit increase in cases of COVID-19
According to a media release from the county Department of Health, 18 new cases were reported Wednesday.
"We continue to see a high number of cases reported per day. Many of the cases are related to community spread such as small household gatherings, community events & bars," the release said. "Anywhere you are gathering without a mask and in close proximity to others puts you at increased risk for illness. If you develop symptoms, self-isolate and stay home."
There are 141 active cases in the county, the release said, with 16 people hospitalized. There have been 1,643 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 12 new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 137 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 558 under active quarantine. There have been 892 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported 22 new cases, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has now recorded 378 cases.
Delaware County reported five new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 72 active cases in the county with one person hospitalized and 373 under quarantine. There have been 540 cases and 10 deaths recorded since the pandemic began.
The Delaware County media release said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update Wednesday and said the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all New Yorkers.
According to the release, New York received 77,015 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday, bringing the total in the state to 87,750 total. An additional 80,000 Pfizer vaccines are due in the next few days, to begin vaccinating residents and staff at nursing homes.
Pending approvals, New York expects to receive 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, the release said.
Phase II of the vaccine program is to vaccinate essential workers and the priority general public. If the vaccine supplies continue, the release said, Phase II should begin in late January.
A website for vaccine information has been established at www.ny.gov/vaccine
