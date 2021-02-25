Otsego County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 105 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized.
The county's daily positivity rate was 3%, The seven-day average was 1.5%
The county has recorded 3,103 cases and 52 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
There were 11 new confirmed cases reported in Delaware County on Thursday.
There are 102 active cases, with 11 people hospitalized. There are 227 people in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, there have 1,486 cases and 42 deaths, according to Delaware County Public Health.
Chenango County reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 67 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 174 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,390 confirmed cases and 52 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported seven new cases. The county has had 1,183 cases and 12 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, there were 5,703 people hospitalized, with 1,124 patients in intensive care units and 774 intubated, according to a media release from the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The statewide positivity rate was 3.14% and the seven-day average positivity rate was 3.34% — the lowest since Nov. 27. There were 89 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"We're continuing to see promising decreases in the positivity and hospitalization rates, and these numbers show that our vaccination efforts and the disciplined behavior of New Yorkers are working to beat back this virus," Cuomo said in the release. "Now that our numbers are back on track, we are able to begin reopening more businesses and sectors of our economy — like arts, entertainment and weddings — while continuing to monitor the infection rate to make sure we don't lose any of the progress we've already made. This is all good news, but now is not the time for New Yorkers to get complacent. I encourage everyone to continue doing the things we know are effective in fighting this virus — wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing."
