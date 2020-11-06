Chenango County had another day with a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases, reporting 11 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 34 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 215 people under quarantine. There have been 443 confirmed cases and nine deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Elsewhere, an Otsego County school announced Friday that it has been affected by the disease.
In a letter to parents, Richfield Springs Central School announced a presumed positive COVID-19 case within the district.
The Otsego County Department of Health is in the process of contacting staff and students who need to quarantine, according to the letter.
"The Richfield Springs School District is cooperating with the Department of Health as this case is investigated and contact tracing takes place," district Superintendent Thomas Piatti wrote in the letter. "We appreciate that they reached out to notify us, so that we could disinfect over the weekend to allow the in-person education to continue uninterrupted."
Eleven new COVID cases were reported Friday in Otsego County, five of which are college students.
Delaware Academy announced Friday that elementary students will continue remote-only instruction for another week, until Friday, Nov. 13, to allow contact tracing efforts to continue after an elementary staff member tested positive earlier this week.
Wednesday will remain a day off in recognition of Veterans Day.
In a Thursday letter to parents, Delaware Academy district Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman announced that the staff member had not been in attendance at the school and did not become symptomatic until the weekend.
Delaware County reported nine new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 52 active cases in the county, with seven people in hospitals and 194 under quarantine. There have been 215 cases and nine deaths recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported three new cases of COVID-19 Friday. According to a media release, there are 28 active cases on campus. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 61.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday reminded New Yorkers that SUNY colleges and universities will test in-person students before sending them home for Thanksgiving and will keep them home for the rest of the semester. He asked that private colleges in New York consider adopting similar plans.
"As a matter of context, we are obviously in a different phase with COVID, and we've been talking about it for weeks, but we have to fully acknowledge it," Cuomo said in a media release. "The fall phase the scientists all predicted was going to be worse. You're seeing global and national surges that are dramatic, and that's the new reality of COVID. The challenge for our state, like other states, is managing the increase."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.