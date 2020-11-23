New cases of COVID-19 continued to surge in the area over the weekend, with more than 100 new cases reported within three counties.
Otsego County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday, after reporting 28 over the weekend — 11 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. The county has seen 1,215 total confirmed cases since the pandemic begin. As of Monday, there were 109 active cases, with five people hospitalized. There have been eight deaths reported in the county.
The Milford Central School District remains open for in-person instruction despite three confirmed COVID cases and one presumed positive case.
In a Nov. 23 letter, district Superintendent Mark Place confirmed that two students and one staff member tested positive, and another staff member is presumed positive.
"The good news is that all are doing well at home, and we have no indication of any additional spread to those who have been quarantined. We wish all those who are infected a speedy recovery," Place wrote. "The one thing that these cases have in common is that families gathered with a person outside their normal 'bubble' in attendance. With more than 150 cases in the past ten days in Otsego County, I again ask all families to do whatever is necessary to protect your family during this Thanksgiving holiday especially if you plan to gather with individuals outside your immediate household."
A COVID exposure at the Unadilla village clerk's office led to the closure of the office for at least the remainder of the week, village officials announced in a Facebook post Monday. Many aspects of regular business may still be conducted by contacting 607-369-3421 or villageofunadilla@yahoo.com
Chenango County saw an increase of 31 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 563. Of those, 62 are active, an increase of five, with four people hospitalized. There were 399 people in quarantine as of Monday, a dozen fewer than Friday, and 21 more people have recovered, bringing the total to 486. Ten people have died of COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began in March.
Delaware County reported seven new cases Monday, four on Saturday and seven on Sunday. As of Monday, there were 315 total cases recorded, 46 of which were active. There were four people hospitalized and 212 people in quarantine. The county reported a total of 260 recoveries on Monday. Nine people have died from the disease.
Schoharie County has not issued an update in almost a week. The state COVID tracker lists Schoharie as having had 169 cases, three of them new, as of Friday. The county has reported one death.
New cases of COVID-19 were also reported at local colleges, as students prepared to return home for Thanksgiving break.
Saturday was the last day Hartwick College's residence halls were open, and students returned home for the rest of the semester, as planned, with a switch to remote learning. Three new cases were reported at the Oneonta college, with five active cases on campus. There were 71 cases reported during the fall semester.
SUNY Cobleskill reported 17 total cases, per the SUNY COVID dashboard, on Monday morning, an increase of one. SUNY Oneonta reported four more cases, bringing its total to 745 cases since the start of the semester. SUNY Delhi remained at 19.
The Andes Public Library announced Monday it is temporarily closed to the public because its director and a family member are awaiting COVID test results.
If results are negative, it will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 28, according to a media release.
Library users are asked to hold their returns. Those who are leaving the area and must leave returns are asked to place them in the plastic bag in the drop box. In case of overflow, place them in the plastic bag inside of the curbside/porch pickup cabinet. All late fees will be waived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.