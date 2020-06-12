No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area.
For the third consecutive day, Delaware County’s COVID-19 case total remains at 79. Of those, two are hospitalized, six are isolating at home, five are deceased and 66 have recovered.
Twenty residents remain under mandatory quarantine and none under precautionary quarantine, according to a media release.
To date, the county has conducted 4,436 tests on 2,876 individuals, 2,732 of which have yielded negative results and 43 of which have results pending.
Chenango County reported 137 total COVID-19 cases Friday for the second day in a row. Of those, two are hospitalized, six are deceased and 124 have recovered, according to a media release. Sixty-four individuals remain in quarantine. The county has conducted 6,897 tests to date.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 Friday. Seventy total cases were reported Thursday.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since June 2, when 50 total cases were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.