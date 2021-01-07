The area experienced its worst day for COVID-19 deaths Thursday, with six reported.
Chenango County Public Health reported three deaths and said there may have been more.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the friends and families of the deceased," a media release said. "As cases continue to surge we have seen an increase in mortality associated with COVID-19. We are aware of a number of others who have passed and are awaiting for the appropriate reports to confirm the link to COVID-19."
The county reported 20 new cases Thursday. There are now 194 active cases, with 14 people hospitalized and 458 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,357 confirmed cases and 21 deaths in Chenango County since the pandemic began.
The Otsego County Health Department reported two deaths, and has now had three since 2021 began.
The county reported 25 new cases Thursday. There are 145 active cases in the county, with 16 people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 2,049 cases and 20 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported one death, the county's 16th.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 146 active cases in the county, with five people people hospitalized and 237 under mandatory quarantine. The county has recorded 827 cases since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 25 new cases Thursday, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. the county has reported 679 cases and five deaths since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.