Region took $154M in virus aid

Nearly 200 businesses and organizations across The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area received an upwards of $154.9 million in federal coronavirus relief funds through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law in March as the coronavirus swept through the U.S., the Paycheck Protection Program provided up to $659 billion in financial support to allow companies and nonprofit organizations to maintain their payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off and cover applicable overhead for up to eight weeks.
The program is implemented by the Small Business Administration with support from the Department of the Treasury. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees, including nonprofits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, self-employed individuals, sole proprietorships and independent contractors, are eligible. Businesses with more than 500 employees are eligible in certain industries.
Fifty-two businesses in Delaware County, including seven nonprofit organizations and cooperatives, were approved for between $15.3 million and $37.2 million in relief funds.
The Delaware County Electric Cooperative was approved for up to $1 million through the Delaware National Bank of Delhi, according to SBA data compiled by ProPublica, a nonprofit journalism organization.
“The funds helped bridge us through a very difficult time of uncertainty,” said DCEC general manager Mark Schneider. “When the pandemic hit, we lost quite a bit of revenue from our commercial and industrial members, who were forced to close, and we saw an increased inability to pay by our household members.”
Revenues have stabilized since the cooperative’s funds were approved in April, Schneider said, noting that manufacturing and processing industries have since “bounced back.”
“It was a huge benefit to the cooperative and helped sustain us through that period,” Schneider said.
“The funds also helped us understand the impact of the pandemic and gave us time to develop long-term strategies for handling cash and payments as we move forward.”
Funds are distributed in the form of low-interest loans, funded through local lenders by the federal government and for which businesses may apply for forgiveness if certain criteria are met, according to the SBA. Forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels, and forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages decrease.
DCEC intends to apply for partial forgiveness, according to Schneider.
“Although it wasn’t a requirement, we viewed it as a commitment that the cooperative made, that if we took a PPP loan, we wouldn’t lay anybody off or reduce hours,” he said. “Even though there was a period where all of our staff weren’t allowed to come to work, we didn’t have to lay anybody off, reduce anybody’s hours or cut pay.”
Bassett Healthcare Network received funds for O’Connor Hospital in Delhi and Cobleskill Regional Hospital, according to Karen Huxtable-Hooker, director of public and media relations. With more than 500 employees each, Fox Hospital in Oneonta and Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown were not eligible.
“The PPP funds were absolutely critical — the funding allowed us to keep people employed while we prepared to respond to the pandemic. We weren’t forced to furlough staff,” said Scott Bonderoff, president of O’Connor Hospital, which received $1.4 million.
Jim Veilkind, vice president of finance for Cobleskill Regional Hospital and Little Falls Hospital in Herkimer County, said both hospitals “saw a sudden, unplanned reduction in services in tandem with federal and state guidelines to curtail elective services and procedures.”
“Simultaneously, we were involved with intense patient and staff screening safety protocols, readying for surge capacity, and receiving education on the COVID virus,” he continued. “Our operations will feel the effect of the pandemic certainly over many months, and this investment provides us an opportunity to smooth this impact and continue to serve our communities.”
UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, a nonprofit organization, received between $5 million and $10 million, more than any of the 43 Chenango County businesses to be approved for PPP loans.
Tying with O’Connor Hospital and Burton F. Clark, Inc., a Delhi-based construction firm, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton received between $1 million and $2 million, according to SBA data. Sportsfield Specialties, Inc., also of Delhi, was approved for the greatest portion of funds in Delaware County, at between $2 million and $5 million.
Two-thirds of the Otsego County businesses approved for PPP funds are based in Oneonta, including Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q and Northern Eagle Beverages, which were both approved for between $350,000 and $1 million.
Hartwick College, a nonprofit, was approved for between $2 million and $5 million, more than any other Otsego County business.
Among the industries hardest hit by the pandemic were transportation, construction and landscaping. Local transportation companies were awarded between $2.35 million and $20.6 million, according to SBA data, while construction and landscaping companies were awarded between $11.7 million and $29.5 million.
Lancaster Development Inc., a highway, street and bridge construction firm based in Richmondville, was eligible for between $2 million and $5 million, more than any other construction company in the four-county region and more than any of the 24 Schoharie County businesses to receive funds.
To search the ProPublica database by organization, lender, zip code or business type, visit projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.