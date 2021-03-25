The Daily Star Spelling Bee, a regional qualifier for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, the event will not be held with a live audience, but may be viewed online on the DCMO BOCES YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgq3pGQ2wFG2dxP4Jv_SWgA
Students from Afton Central School, Cooperstown Central School, Delaware Academy Central School, Edmeston Central School, Norwich Central School and Worcester Central School are scheduled to compete.
