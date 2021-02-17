The area's death toll from COVID-19 reached 150 Wednesday, as two counties reported that residents had died from the disease.
Otsego County's 49th COVID death was included in the daily report on the Otsego County Department of Health website.
According to the report, there were 13 new cases Wednesday. There were 90 active cases, with nine people hospitalized
The county has now recorded 2,970 cases.
Delaware County also reported a death, its 40th.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 16 new cases Wednesday. There are now 138 active cases in the county, with 23 people hospitalized and 274 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,400 cases since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported just one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 59 active cases, with 14 people hospitalized and 206 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,328 confirmed cases and 50 COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported seven new cases Wednesday. The county has had 1,132 cases and 11 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the seven-day positivity average declined for the 40th straight day, reaching 3.66% Tuesday.
According to a media release from Cuomo's office, there were 6,574 people hospitalized statewide, with 1,273 patients in intensive are units and 854 intubated.
Tuesdays statewide positivity rate was 3.58%. There were 109 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Cuomo also announced there were 12 new cases in the state of a new coronavirus variant traced back to the United Kingdom. Eleven were in New York City and one is in Broome County. To date, there are 82 known cases of the U.K. variant in the state.
"New Yorkers have continued to do a tremendous job driving down hospitalization and infection rates and because of their dedication, we have been able to safely and responsibly re-open different facets of our economy," Cuomo said. "Even though we have been able to move forward with beginning our post-COVID recovery, all this progress could be cancelled out if we don't stay vigilant. While the state continues to get shots in the arms of as many New Yorkers as possible, everyone else should continue to keep their guard up and practice the safe behaviors we all know are critical in ultimately winning this war."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.