No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area.
Delaware County reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the seventh consecutive day. Of the 79 total cases, two are hospitalized, three are isolating at home, five are deceased and 69 have recovered, according to a media release.
One individual remains under precautionary quarantine and 12 under mandatory quarantine, according to the release. The county has conducted 4,878 tests on 3,031 individuals, 2,884 of which have yielded negative results and 46 of which have results pending.
Chenango County reported no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the third day in a row. The countywide total remains at 138, according to a media release. Of those, one is hospitalized, six are deceased and 127 have recovered. Fifty-two individuals remain in quarantine. The county has conducted 7,656 tests to date.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update Tuesday. The countywide case total was 73 as of June 15.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since June 2, when 50 total cases were reported.
