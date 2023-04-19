Otsego County residents are being encouraged to take part in a region-wide cleanup effort.
Representatives of Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful were at Oneonta's City Hall on Wednesday, April 19, to promote participation in the 22nd Annual Great American Clean-Up, scheduled for Saturday, April 22.
Locally, the cleanup is sponsored by the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District Inc., an agency that encompasses Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
Stephen Smith, executive director of MVEDD, explained that the organization receives state and federal funding, but is an independent agency, based in the village of Mohawk. Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful, he said, is a committee of the agency, manned by volunteers.
Smith said the cleanup program started with 17 teams and has grown to the point where there were 100 teams last year, comprising 1,700 volunteers. He said those volunteers collected 3,100 bags of trash during last year's cleanup, in addition to recyclables and large items. "It's been really fantastic," he said.
Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful is affiliated with the nationwide Keep America Beautiful organization, Smith said. It supplies trash bags and gloves to the teams of volunteers that register to take part in the cleanup. "A team can be one person, two neighbors" or groups including school sports teams or community service groups, he said.
Smith said cleanup events will happen in all six counties of the Mohawk Valley-designated area. He cited the example of the city of Amsterdam, in Montgomery County, where the city "made it a big deal" last year, with a carnival atmosphere and food trucks. "It's everybody doing their part to take pride in their community," he said.
Others who spoke at Wednesday's event included Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, who told those assembled, "We've been given a gift. We live in a spectacularly beautiful place." He said it is "our shared expectation and daily goal" to take care of it.
Cathy Paluch, a member of the city's Environmental Board urged people to participate. "We believe the goals go hand-in-hand with the board's mission," she said.
Paluch said the board is working on getting Oneonta designated as a Climate Smart City, and said maintaining the city's tree canopy is another goal of the board, bolstered by a recent grant of $40,000 from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Otsego County Conservation Association Executive Director Amy Wyant said her organization has been a partner with MVEDD for several years. She urged people to take part in the cleanup and, "Help keep our absolutely beautiful space as beautiful as we can, and do it together."
To register a team and participate in Saturday's cleanup, visit https://mvedd.org/kmvb.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
