Reis, Szollosy, Jones, Bailey win main Pit Run events

The 28th annual Pit Run was held Sunday, Oct. 3, with the event returning to an in-person format after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to hold a virtual run in 2020.
The annual race is in memory of state trooper and former Oneonta police officer Ricky J. “Pit” Parisian, who was killed in 1994 while trying to stop an armed robbery at a grocery store in Oneonta. The event consists of a 10K race, 5K race, two-mile stroll, and a "Fun Run" for children.
There was also a virtual 100K race, in which participants could log a month-long 100K run or walk during the month of October. Runners ranged from 5 to 86 years old, excluding the Fun Run.
There were 649 total participants. Of those, 225 registered for the 10k, 253 registered for the 5K, 154 registered for the two-mile stroll and 17 registered for the virtual 100K.
In the 10K, the first-place male was Brian Reis, 32, who finished the race in 34:02.
Reis said it was a fun run, but challenging terrain. “They call it the City of Hills for a reason,” he said.
The first-place female was Sara Szollosy, 31, who finished in 42:44. Both winners were awarded $500.
For the 5K, first place in the men's division was won by Korbin Jones, 17, who finished in 18:27. The first-place female was Heather Bailey, 39, whose time was 22:12. Each was awarded a plaque.
The money raised will benefit the Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation Inc. Throughout the 28 years, this event has raised about $700,000 to the foundation. The foundation uses the money to award scholarships to graduating seniors of Oneonta High School who demonstrate the ability to enhance the local community. David Brower, president of the foundation, said that what is unique about this scholarship is that it is not awarded based on academics, but on how students treat their peers.
Many members of the community were there on Sunday to support the Pit Run and to commemorate Parisian. The OHS cheerleading team and the Holbrook-Wade School of Dance entertained the crowd. Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle and Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich gave speeches before the run, speaking of the importance of the Oneonta community. Sid Parisian, Ricky's brother, also spoke and honored people close to Ricky and others in the community who make it a better place.
Parisian is carrying on in his brother’s footsteps and giving back to the community with the event. He said he was impressed with the turnout and said, “It is overwhelming to see this kind of response and also heart-warming."
Volunteers from community groups supported the event. Joel Shue, pastor of New Life Oneonta, a Free Methodist Church, said members of his church volunteered because “we love our city.” Many of the surrounding colleges either volunteered or participated in the race including SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College, SUNY Delhi and SUNY Cobleskill.
Many sponsors from the community were also at the event, including Dan Robinson, CEO of NYCM, and Brooks BBQ. which provided a chicken dinner to each runner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.