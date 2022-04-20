Relay For Life to return to Charlotte Valley after pandemic wait

Charlotte Valley Central School will host its Relay For Life on Friday, April 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The school is at 15611 state Route 23 in Davenport.
Seniors Seqouia Boynton, Caitlyn Madison and Jenna Lubbers said they are looking forward to this year's Relay For Life and interacting with the community.
"In past years we have had booths with games and we sell bags for the luminary ceremony," Madison said. "We are trying to make it a little bit different this year."
There will be an opening ceremony with a guest speaker, she said.
According to a media release, this will be the fifth year students will host a relay at their school. For seven years prior to that, students participated in the Delaware County relay event that was held over night at the American Legion in Delhi. In the 12 years the school has participated in relay, students have raised more than $115,000 for the American Cancer Society, a cause the three students said they support wholeheartedly.
"I have a personal reason for doing relay," Boynton said. "My sister passed away from cancer."
Madison said she participates every year because she likes to see everyone "coming together as a community to help people around them."
Lubbers also said she has had family members die of cancer, but said she also participates so she can "stay up all night at the school."
They said they all looked forward to meeting the community and hoped they would come out and support them. People can purchase luminaries on Friday for $5 in honor or in memory of someone who has survived or died of cancer and then can attend the luminary ceremony later that night, Lubbers said.
"I would highly recommend coming to the luminary ceremony," Boynton said. "I feel it is a part of the healing process. There are so many people around you giving you support."
Madison agreed, "Even if you haven't known a person touched by cancer, it's moving to attend. It's not completely depressing."
"A lot of people have lost loved ones to cancer," Lubbers said. "This is a way to offer support to others while having fun."
Anyone who would like to donate their hair can do so during the event, Boynton said. Hair will be donated to the Wigs for Kids program.
The public is welcome until the end of the luminary ceremony, which is usually 10:30 p.m., a media release said.
Students started fundraising for the event about a month ago, when they found out they could hold the event at the school. Even though they haven't had a lot of time to fundraise, all three said the community has stepped up and has donated.
Boynton said she sold luminaries and asked for donations during spring break and, "the amount of people stepping up and donating more than they have in the past is amazing."
Madison and Lubbers also said they had received more donations than they received three years ago.
Once the luminary ceremony is over, the public is asked to leave and students will then stay at the school overnight participating in activities as at least one member of their team walks around the gym. "It's amazing how quickly the time goes by and it's 2 a.m.," Lubbers said.
This year's school relay is a feeder event for the Otsego County Relay For Life, because there will not be a Relay For Life in Delaware County this year.
The school's fundraising goal is $1,000. To make a donation to the CVCS team, visit tinyurl.com/2p84atpn
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
