On the eve of opening day of the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, the fairground in Cobleskill buzzed with activity.
Workers from Dreamland Amusements uncovered rides. Artisans set up the insides of their tents in the Heritage Village. 4-H club members readied their animals for the week of shows and events.
Fair president Doug Cater said Monday, Aug. 7 that since the fair last year, new foundations were installed in three of the fair’s historic buildings — country living, historic treasures and the 4-H horse barn — by raising the entire structures off the ground.
Cater said that most of the fair’s profits, plus some grant money, goes back into the fairgrounds’ facilities.
“We probably have the largest number of historic buildings of any county fair in the state,” Cater said, most of which were built before the turn of the 20th century.
“When you have old buildings, they require a lot of maintenance,” he said.
Out in the field of campers where fair workers are staying, there’s new electric, water and sewer systems. The main stage is still in the process of being renovated and is slated to be completed by next year.
Cater said that last year’s record attendance numbers — “best year we ever had” — allowed the fair to pay for all the new work.
He did not disclose attendance numbers or dollar amounts, but said that on the fair’s busiest days about 7,000 to 8,000 people attend per day.
He added that sales of season tickets are “way up” from last year at this time, and an auction of the grandstand’s 35 box seats brought in nearly $1,000 per box and $13,000 more than had ever been raised before.
People getting ready
The 146th fair opens Tuesday, Aug. 8 and runs through Sunday.
Admission is $15 Tuesday for ages 3 and older, $10 for seniors until 4 p.m.; $20 Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; $22 Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are “pay one price,” meaning admission includes unlimited midway rides 4-10 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, all grandstand shows and fairground attractions.
Inside the model railroad building, John Seresky of Cobleskill and other members of the Schoharie County Model Railroad Association were setting up the train layouts.
That building had its floor replaced last year, and everything had to be taken down — the layouts, stuff on the walls.
“We kind of threw something together for the fair last year,” Seresky said, “and this year we’ve got significantly more done than what we had. It’s definitely a work in progress.”
In the country living building, superintendent Helen Roberts oversees a team of six judges that review and rate a variety of home goods and crafts, including quilts, antiques and children’s art.
After the judging is completed, the group figures out how best to display it all inside the building.
“People, I don’t think, realize the amount of work that goes into judging all this stuff and putting it up,” Roberts said. “There are people that come through and say, ‘how do you keep this clean all year long?’ and I say, ‘we don’t, we get new stuff every year.’ We never know what we’re going to get, either.”
In the horse barn, eight Clydesdale horses peered out from their stalls, brought to the fair by John and Stephanie Leavitt, of HBH Clydesdales in Carlisle.
John Leavitt said that they’re been coming to their hometown fair for years.
“We love showing these big horses and put them on display,” he said. Clydesdales are some of the biggest horses in the world.
“I’m just a firm believer in the old country fairs,” he added, “and that the kids need that, to see the animals. You’ll come in here during the week and it’ll be packed in here [with] all the people who come in and see. That what really keeps us coming back, the appreciation that the people have for the big horses.”
Other draws
One of the fair’s biggest draws is the entertainment. This year, country music stars Tracy Byrd and Jason Wicks are slated to headline the grandstand stage on Wednesday. Other acts on the schedule include Breathless, a Jerry Lee Lewis tribute show by Blair Carman and the Wild Ones; Tony Hall, acoustic rock and country; Skeeter Creek, modern country; 5-Zero Band, classic rock.
Just inside the pedestrian gate of the fairgrounds is the circus museum. Formerly located at The Big E — a multi-state fair representing all six New England states — this exhibit features an authentic three-ring big-top circus in miniature, complete with electric trains and interactive figurines that move with the push of a button.
After nearly 60 years, bingo is returning, replacing the popular game “I Got It.” Other activities include a kids bicycle give-away on Thursday, harness racing, tractor pull, demolition derby, chainsaw sculptors, pig races, dog dock diving, Irish dancing, flying trapeze show and Zerbini Family Circus.
For more information, visit www.sunshinefair.org.
