Rep. Delgado: Region will get $35M from relief bill

The $1.9 trillion federal COVID relief package that passed last week contains $350 billion for counties, cities and other municipalities. It includes about $35 million for the four counties in The Daily Star's coverage area and millions more for local towns, villages and cities.
According to information provided to The Daily Star by the office of U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, the four-county total includes $11.54 million for Otsego County, $9.16 million for Chenango County, $8.56 million for Delaware County and $6.01 million for Schoharie County.
The numbers are considered to be preliminary estimates, according to a frequently asked questions packet provided by Delgado's office.
The money is being sent directly to counties, but village, city and town money will be routed through state governments. However, states are not allowed to keep the money allotted for local municipalities. According to provisions in the law, once states receive their money, they must release 50% of the funds allocated to each municipality within 30 days. The second half of the local funds must be allocated by the state within 12 months.
A stipulation in the law states the money cannot be used for tax cuts. Instead, it is intended to replace revenue lost during the year-long coronavirus pandemic and help local governments rehire laid-off workers, restore funding for cut programs and refund delayed infrastructure projects. The money can also be used for purchases specifically related to fighting the pandemic, such as personal protective equipment, testing and vaccination sites, or to provide grants and relief for businesses in industries affected by the pandemic, such as tourism and restaurants.
Money for Otsego County municipalities is estimated to be $12.3 million, including about $2.5 million for the city of Oneonta.
Town allocations include estimated funds of about $921,000 for the town of Oneonta, $765,000 for the town of Unadilla, $686,000 for the town of Otsego, $534,000 for the town of Otego and $532,000 for the town of Milford, as well as money for the other 19 towns in Otsego County.
Village allocations include estimated funds of about $325,000 for the village of Cooperstown, $220,000 for the village of Richfield Springs, $195,000 for the village of Unadilla, $172,000 for the village of Otego and $102,000 for the village of Morris, as well as money for the other four villages in Otsego County.
In Chenango County, the city of Norwich is estimated to receive about $720,000. Town allocations include an estimated $550,000 for the town of Greene, $420,000 for the town of Sherburne and $400,000 each for the towns of Oxford and Norwich.
In Delaware County, town allocations include an estimated $580,000 for the town of Sidney, $560,000 for the town of Walton and $510,000 for the town of Davenport.
In Schoharie County, town allocations include an estimated $680,000 for the town of Cobleskill, $390,000 for the town of Middleburgh, $330,000 for the town of Schoharie and $270,000 for the town of Richmondville.
Village breakdowns for Chenango, Delaware and Schoharie counties were not available.
In total, New York will get an estimated $23.7 billion from the funding, including about $12.5 billion for the state government plus about $6.1 billion for metro cities, $3.9 billion for counties and $825 million for other municipalities. About $325 million for dedicated capital projects is also included in the total figure.
“The American Rescue Plan will get shots in residents' arms, money in pockets, kids in school, open signs on Main Street and dollars directly to local governments,” Delgado said in a March 10, media release. “Last week, I met with (more than) 100 local officials who desperately need federal support. Today, I am honored and humbled that my bill to deliver this long overdue funding to counties, cities, towns and villages is headed to the president’s desk along with meaningful relief for families, farmers, small business owners, students, school districts, and veterans. I am proud to have advocated for our local leaders in Washington and played an instrumental role in the crafting of the American Rescue Plan.”
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
