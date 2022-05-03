"I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York," Hochul said. "I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State."
Delgado, 44, has been facing an aggressive challenge for his congressional seat from Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
A spokeswoman for the National Republican Campaign Committee, Samantha Bullock, contended Delgado agreed to join the Hochul ticket because he feared losing his seat to Molinaro.
“Antonio Delgado was smart and got a jump on the job market before he and the rest of his House Democrat colleagues lose this fall," Bullock said.
A Harvard Law School graduate and a native of Schenectady, Delgado became the first person of Hispanic or African American descent to win an upstate House seat when he defeated then-Rep. John Faso, R-Columbia County, in what proved to be the blue wave election of 2018.
Faso, reached by CNHI, said Molinaro is now the clear favorite in the congressional race. As a result of a lawsuit challenging partisan election maps, the lines for all New York congressional seats are going to have to be redrawn, so it remains unclear what the boundaries of the district will be.
Commenting on Molinaro'ss prospects, Faso said, "He was he was definitely in good shape before this announcement, but now I think he becomes the favorite to the seat."
Delgado lives in Rhinebeck with his wife, Lacey, and their twin eight-year-old sons, Maxwell and Coltrane. Delgado had previously worked as a lawyer in New York City.
Those appointed to the office of lieutenant governor in New York do not face confirmation hearings by the state Legislature, though some cabinet positions do have to be confirmed.
Hochul succeeded this week in convincing the Legislature to pass new legislation allowing Benjamin to remove himself from the ballot. That sets the stage for a committee on vacancies to install Delgado on the June 28 primary ballot.
This story will be updated.
