Rep. Delgado: Virus relief bill should pass

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado said Friday he thinks the need of all states for municipal aid will overcome partisan politics in the next federal coronavirus bill.
"I know that there has been a lot of partisan talk, about blue state, red state stuff, which is just completely the wrong approach," Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, told The Daily Star in an exclusive interview Friday, May 8, to speak about his House bill with U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Shirley, to provide direct funds to counties, cities, towns and villages. "And I see even with (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell, he walked back his comments about his language about bankruptcy talk, so I do think there is common ground to be found here.
"I think states all across the country, without regard to their blueness or redness are in a tough spot," he continued, "and it is incumbent upon the federal government to put partisanship aside and to meet the moment, and to meet the moment here by making sure we provide real, meaningful relief."
The house bill has the support of both of New York's U.S. Senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Delgado said.
"I am the only member right now, I believe, to introduce this type of aid on a bipartisan basis in the house," Delgado said. And our delegation of New York Senators support it, including Minority Leader Schumer. I feel like we are well positioned to get this one included in the overall package."
According to a media release about the bill, the local relief fund would distribute 70% of its money through existing Community Development Block Grants. The remaining 30% would go to counties directly based on population. Money going to cities, towns and villages would go through the state, which would have to pass the money on within 30 days.
Delgado said he is aware of the recent news in the counties on the northwestern end of his district: Schoharie County furloughed nearly a third of its staff last week and the Otsego County is facing a seismic loss of sales tax revenue and state aid.
"This is a story that I have heard not just in Otsego but all across the district. There are a couple of counties that are in a tough spot," he said.
"When you look back at the Cares Act, which was the real big bill we passed for unemployment direct payments, support for our farmers, small business owners, PPP program, economic relief package and state and local funding," he continued. "The challenge to that is the $1.5 billion for state and local funding was designated only for government units serving populations of greater than 500,000. NY-19 is the eighth-most rural district in the entire country. We don't have major metropolitan areas. So, a lot of funding needs are at the county level that were not able to receive the first federal aid. So when you think about that, the need is acute. When you are talking about cuts, about our teachers and school districts. You're talking about our firefighters, our police officers, our front line workers providing essential services.
"It is of the utmost importance," Delgado continued. "With that in mind I made it a point to introduce legislation to get out in front of this issue. I partnered with Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to introduce the Direct Support for Local Communities Act. It is a bipartisan bill and it is a bicameral bill."
Delgado said he couldn't handicap the bill's chances of being included in the next relief package, but he said having a bipartisan bill to offer gives him good visibility and viability for the local funding.
"It is hard to put a number on that or a probability on that, but I do feel good about where we've positioned ourselves, " he continued.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
Delaware County Public Health reported no positive lab reports for COVID-19 Friday.
According to the department's report, there have been 74 confirmed cases in the county. of those, 12 were transferred to the patients' home counties and 49 people were discharged after recovering from the disease. There were two people hospitalized and seven people isolated at home. Four people have died from the disease.
There were 17 people under mandatory quarantine at the time of the report.
A total of 948 people had been tested for novel coronavirus, with 861 testing negative. There are 14 tests pending.
Chenango County also reported no new cases on Friday, with the total of confirmed cases staying at 102. Four of those people were hospitalized and 79 had recovered.
Five people are in precautionary quarantine and 37 are under mandatory quarantine.
Four Chenango County residents have died from COVID-19.
A total of 1.024 people had been tested at the time of a media release. Five individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 37 under mandatory quarantine.
Otsego County has not released a COVID-19 case update since Monday. The county website reports 62 confirmed cases, 57 recoveries and four deaths. One person was hospitalized at that time.
There have been four deaths from the disease.
Schoharie County did not release a COVID-19 case update Friday, but as of Tuesday reported 42 confirmed positive cases, plus the case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
