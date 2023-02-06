U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R- Red Hook, on Monday announced the opening of offices in Binghamton, Leeds, Liberty, Hancock and Oneonta.
The offices "will allow residents in New York’s 19th Congressional District to access Rep. Molinaro’s constituent service team who will be available to assist with federal issues like navigating a Social Security claim, tracking the status of a tax refund with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), or obtaining earned benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)," a media release said.
The Otsego County district office is at 41 S. Main St. in Oneonta.
The Delaware County district office is at 661 W. Main St. in Hancock.
The Binghamton and Leeds offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices in Liberty, Hancock, and Oneonta will be accessible by appointment, only. Appointments can be made by calling 607-242-0200 or contacting the office online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.