Rep. Stefanik visits parts of new district

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, toured portions of two counties Tuesday that will be part of her new district if she is re-elected in November.
Stefanik visited Schoharie County in the morning and the border of Herkimer and Otsego counties in the afternoon.
The newly drawn 21st Congressional district will include all of Schoharie County and the towns of Cherry Valley, Springfield, Exeter, Richfield and Plainfield in Otsego County. That area is currently in the 19th District, held by Rep. Antonio Delgado.
Stefanik's new, expanded district will include of all or parts of 18 counties — six more than she represents now. She said she likes touring the district and "hearing from voters directly."
Tuesday morning Stefanik toured the Maple Downs Farm in Middleburgh and met with Schoharie County department heads at the county office building. During her tour of Andela Products and Ruby Lake Glass in Richfield Springs in the afternoon, Stefanik learned how glass is recycled, repurposed and reused all over the world.
Andela Products was founded by Cynthia Andela in 1991 and manufactures machines that recycle glass, Dave Spencer, production manager at Andela Products, said.
The machines, which pulverize glass into gravel or sand and separate by size, are manufactured in Richfield Springs and shipped around the world, including to many island nations where it would be cost-prohibitive to ship the glass off the island. The company also manufactures a clean-up unit, which separates glass from paper and other residue before pulverizing it, its website said. The pulverized glass has no sharp edges and can be used as beach sand or in gardens, Spencer said.
During a tour of the production floor Spencer explained how the machines are built and Stefanik talked to the employees who were building different components of the machines. The machines range in price from $63,000 to $500,000 apiece, he said.
One of the machines is used by Ruby Lake Glass, which colorizes the pulverized glass and sells it to municipalities in the U.S. and around the world, Managing Member Jonathan Gross said. The different colored glass is used for road demarcation, so bicyclists, bus drivers and others can see lanes clearly. The glass is colorized using polyurethane, then mixed with an epoxy resin while it is laid on the pavement. Even with repeated wear and tear, the glass will retain its color as it's colored on each side, Gross said.
Prior to giving Stefanik a tour of the production floor, Spencer and Gross said the cost of shipping and the length of time it takes to get goods delivered have both increased. She said she has heard from many in her district about supply chain problems.
During the tour, Spencer and Gross also said they need more space to be able to keep up with demand. Richfield Town Supervisor Dan Sullivan said the town is in the process of building a business park project into which both companies could expand, but the town needs to work with the village to get water, sewer and natural gas infrastructure to the site.
Spencer said there are 12 employees at Andela Products, and it recently hired two engineers after several months of advertising. Gross said Ruby Lake Glass has a skeleton crew of five employees, but normally has 12 employees.
Stefanik said she has talked to farmers and small business owners and "one of their top concerns is the labor shortage. With the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, businesses want to grow and be able to hire more people."
She said there should be more emphasis on teaching skills in middle school and high school through the BOCES program.
