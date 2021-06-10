Rep. Tenney schedules mobile visits in Chenango

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, has announced upcoming mobile office hours for constituents in the 22nd Congressional District to connect with caseworkers for assistance dealing with a federal agency.
According to a media release, constituents interested in attending a mobile office hour session are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance by calling the Binghamton district office at 607-242-0200 or the Utica district office at 315-732-0713.
Mobile office hours will be held in Chenango County from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the village of Greene offices at 49 Genesee St.
