The Otsego County jail urgently needs to be renovated or replaced, according to an architect's report made available to The Daily Star this week.
The facilities condition assessment divided problems into two types of concerns: operational issues due to an outdated building design, and ongoing maintenance issues.
The report was completed last fall by SMRT, an architecture and engineering firm, following a request by the New York State Commission of Corrections. The report is an update to a 2016 study that found many of the same deficiencies, Sheriff Richard Devlin said in an interview Thursday, Feb. 10.
The report “identified numerous infrastructure, operational and safety issues which plague the facility. Conditions have continued to deteriorate over the years from the lack of preventive maintenance and proactive planning by the County,” Devlin wrote in a cover memo to the report when he shared it with the county board.
The report highlighted the following concerns with the jail design:
• limited space in the facility means rooms are used for dual civilian and prison functions, creating a potentially dangerous environment and liability for the county;
• undersized, poorly configured spaces for intake processing and temporary holding cells;
• lack of safely accessible space for dayrooms, recreational programs and medical facilities;
• inadequate accommodations for female or juvenile housing;
• an arraignment court that is currently held in the main building lobby;
• a kitchen building outside the secure perimeter presents security risks;
• non-compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility laws.
The report also listed the several ongoing maintenance issues:
• code violations for drinking water supply and fire safety;
• exterior walls with serious deterioration due to foundation settling and water leaks;
• utility upgrades needed for plumbing, electric and HVAC, including rooms with no heat;
• outdated physical and electronic security, including inoperable security cameras;
• exterior recreation areas are small, in poor condition, with substandard fencing.
