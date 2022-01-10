Republican to run for Schoharie judge seat

A Schoharie County lawyer has announced his candidacy for Schoharie County Judge in the 2022 election.
According to a media release, Ryan McAllister made the announcement at an event Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Bull’s Head Inn in Cobleskill. McAllister, a Republican, is seeking to replace retiring Judge George Bartlett.
“I’m running for county judge to bring my two decades of legal experience and love for our community to serve the people of Schoharie County,” McAllister said in a media release. “As a litigator, public servant, husband and father, it would be the honor of a lifetime to earn the voters’ trust to serve in this critical position."
McAllister works as an attorney at Boies Schiller Flexner in Albany, where he litigates commercial cases in federal and state courts, the release said. He previously operated his own law practice in Cobleskill and clerked for Judge Richard Wesley on both the New York State Court of Appeals and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
He has served as assistant counsel to former Gov. George Pataki, senior counsel to the New York State Senate Republican Conference and district director for former U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, the release said. He also served on the Cobleskill Town Board.
McAllister, 44, is a Schoharie County native and graduated from Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School. He lives in Cobleskill with his wife, Debra, and their four children, the release said.
