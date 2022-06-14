Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has been named the nominee of the Republican and Conservative parties for the special election for the 19th Congressional District, according to a media release from Molinaro's campaign. He will face Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan, a Democrat, in the Aug. 23 election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned the office to become lieutenant governor.
“I’m honored to have the support of so many Upstate New Yorkers, and I look forward to serving my neighbors in Congress, admittedly a few months earlier than I originally expected,” Molinaro said in the release.
“If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that our communities need a proven leader with a track record of working to find common ground and real solutions," he said. "I’ve spent my entire adult life making government work for the people it’s supposed to serve. As I’ve traveled across the Hudson Valley, the Catskills, the Capitol Region, the Southern Tier, I’ve continued to earn the trust of individuals by listening and learning.”
The 19th District is currently made up of all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan and Ulster counties, and parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery and Rensselaer counties. The special election will fill the seat for the remainder of 2022. District lines will change with the new year.
