A rescued peregrine falcon was released Saturday afternoon at the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary on Franklin Mountain, outside Oneonta.
According to Andy Mason, co-president of the local Audubon group, the bird had been found with a broken wing near Canajoharie. It was most likely the victim of a vehicle strike, according to wildlife rehabilitator Deb Saltis.
Thye falcon was originally treated at the Cornell University Wildlife Hospital, where its wing was pinned. Then it was transferred to another rehabilitator with a large flight cage
where it was determined to be flying well. It then went to Saltis’ facility, Falcon Heart Rescue in Herkimer, for further treatment.
The falcon was returned to the wild in front of 100 onlookers at the Audubon Society’s annual open house event at its sanctuary property, home of the ongoing Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, Mason said. After release, it flew into nearby woods and after a few minutes circled overhead several times.
Saltis also displayed several other live rehabilitated hawks and owls, birds that could not be released but are used for educational purposes.
According to Mason, peregrine falcons, formerly an endangered species, have adapted to urban areas, nesting on tall buildings and bridges as well as natural cliff sites. They are still considered a rare to uncommon bird, with an average of 16 tallied each fall at the local hawk watch.
The Audubon Sanctuary is open to the public. More information can be found at www.doas.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.