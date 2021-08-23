Residents at meeting say complaints about dirt track are baseless

More than two dozen people showed up to the Oneonta Town Zoning Board meeting Monday night in support of a private dirt track being used for dirt bikes that has come under criticism from residents.
John and Stacy Platt, the track's owners, were met by Zoning Board Chairman Douglas Cannistra outside prior to the meeting and were told that the attorney representing the people complaining about the track didn't show up and file the petition needed to hold the hearing during the zoning board meeting. He said the hearing would be held during the Sept. 27 meeting.
Stacy said that in the spring, a few of her neighbors started to complain about the noise coming from the track, which is on East Street property owned by her father, Ed Thompson, and they were informed to attend the June 9 Oneonta Town Board meeting.
At that meeting, 10 people living on East Street, Upper East Street, Wilber Lake Road and Lower Cross Road complained about noise coming from the property, according to town board minutes. They also raised concerns about the Oneonta water supply, as the reservoir is down the road from the track.
"They were saying that we were riding after 10 p.m. and before 7 a.m., but we're not," Stacy said.
Since that meeting, Oneonta Town Code Enforcement Officer Paul Neske has visited the site and has found nothing wrong. The Otsego County Sheriff's Department, Oneonta Constables and State Police have all been called for noise complaints and have found nothing wrong, John said.
"I have had the decibel level checked, and it's 46," John told his supporters. "When there are four or five bikes, it's eight points higher at the property line. The noise complaints were all unfounded."
Stacy said they had someone from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation come to the property to see if they could potentially contaminate the water supply and they did not think that would happen, she said. The town sent them a letter stating that only family members could use the racetrack, Stacy said.
She said the only people who do use the track are John, their daughter, son and nephew. John said that after the family got the letter, a neighbor hired an attorney to appeal that decision in front of the zoning board. John said he's willing to compromise with his neighbors, but they don't seem to want to compromise.
Thompson said he built the practice racetrack on his property to allow his 8-year-old granddaughter, Addison, a place to practice her motocross riding, and for family members to ride their motorcycles or dirt bikes. He said only one neighbor has came to his house to complain, and that was when his grandson was playing his music too loudly.
"She asked if we could stop racing at 5 p.m., and I told her no," Thompson. "Next thing, Paul came to say a couple of my neighbors called him to complain about the noise. No one came to complain at my house."
Stacy said they usually practice from 6 p.m. until dusk three days a week. John said he doesn't get home from work until 6 p.m. and Stacy gets home from work a little after 5 p.m., and then they eat dinner before practice starts.
"She races all over New York from April through Halloween," Stacy said. "Most of the tracks are over an hour or two hours away. We leave on Friday evening or first thing Saturday morning. She has been racing for three years and races two different motorcycles in three different classes."
Stacy said the track is dirt after riding on it, but was grass and brush before being cut to accommodate the track.
"It's not becoming a Unadilla Speedway," she said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.