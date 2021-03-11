A posse of firefighters, police and local farmers spent the evening rounding up a herd of loose cattle in the streets of Unadilla on Wednesday, March 10.
More than a dozen yearlings broke loose from an unsecured trailer leaving the Unadilla Livestock Company at around 6:30 p.m., according to Jeff Jones, first assistant chief of the Unadilla Fire Department.
Jones said he was on his way to a friend’s house when he saw several animals running down the road ahead of him.
“I thought maybe it was deer at first,” he said. “When I got closer I realized it was a bunch of young cows, just running down the road. They were young and just excited to be out.”
Jones said he pulled over, called in to dispatch and was soon joined by New York State Police, Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies and other members of the fire department, who redirected traffic for about two and a half hours as several farmers from the auction searched the streets of the village.
“We were all out helping wrestle them down and getting them in the truck,” Jones said.
A dozen cows were rounded up by the end of the evening, with three more thought to still be on the loose.
“We were driving around, checking in yards and on side streets,” Jones said. “Of course, it didn’t help that the cows were all black.”
Several cow sightings were reported throughout the day, and the remaining three, all in good shape, were eventually rounded up and delivered back to their owner, who returned Thursday evening from Montrose, Pennsylvania.
“Some people woke up with some new pets in their yard,” Jones said. “Only in Unadilla would you see something like this.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
