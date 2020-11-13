GILBERTSVILLE — A handful of village residents and community enthusiasts are breathing new life into a village landmark.
“Make the Heart of Gilbertsville Beat Again!” is the title of the online fundraiser launched last month by Kristina Strain, secretary of the Village Improvement Society.
“The Gilbert Block has served as the heart of our town for over 120 years. Twelve decades have seen so many things come and go: horse-drawn transportation and pastel-pink automobiles, small-town movie theaters and the sort of good jobs that keep young people local,” Plath wrote. “But as other small towns have declined around us, Gilbertsville has remained the kind of safe, friendly place you'd want to raise a family.”
The Gilbert Block, a neo-Tudor tri-sectioned structure on Commercial Street, was constructed in 1893 to replace a row of commercial buildings lost to fire, according to village historian Leigh Eckmair.
The village’s history of devastating fires — not uncommon for the era, Eckmair said — informed the design of the conglomerate structure, separated into thirds by fire-proof brick walls so that any future flames might be contained.
The walls proved effective when put to the test in the 1940s and again in the 1960s, Eckmair said. The century-old structure went on to withstand decades of patchwork renovations, housing a host of Gilbertsville businesses along the way.
“If you could think of it, it was there,” Eckmair said.
The present-day book store, on the east end of the building, once housed a combination furniture and coffin store owned by the village undertaker, who ran his mortuary out of the basement, Eckmair said.
The building at one time or another housed a dentist’s office, a drug store, an attorney, an insurance sales company, a clothing store, hat maker and haberdashery, Eckmair said.
“The whole building was busy like a beehive,” she said.
Longtime Gilbertsville resident Lynne Ohl remembered when the village soda fountain was the designated hang-out.
“We’d come down here and get sweets and they had round tables where we’d sit and play pitch. They had a jukebox so we could play our music,” she recalled. “I would ride my bike down or walk down — as a country kid, I lived about three miles up the road — and when you want to be with other kids, you would have a motivation to be here.”
“I think we can all agree that’s the vision for what this space will be, where people of all ages can come, hang out and have good conversation, have good community and have a snack or a drink or a lunch, or bring home food for dinner,” said Greg Watson, president of the Gilbertsville Village Improvement Society.
Board members in the 1970s designated the five upstairs lofts — which once held dance classes and housed the Red Cross, according to Eckmair — as artist workplaces and gallery space, a tradition that endures today, said Watson, whose wife, Carrie Mae Smith, works there.
The center storefront was home to the Gilbertsville ValueWay for nearly 70 years, until its most recent owner, Valerie Jackson, was forced to close its doors in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was the heart of the town,” Strain said. “We don’t have a place to gather anymore. The guys who used to come down here at 7:30 and have coffee are still coming, but they sit on the benches outside and they bring their own coffee. It’s sad to see.”
“At that point, Heather Covington approached us to say she was interested in the building,” Watson said. “She wanted to get out of her home kitchen and get a little more of a commercial-grade kitchen for her business.”
Covington, a Gilbertsville mother of five, launched Heather’s Artisan Breads and Craft Candy out of her home in 2016, selling all varieties of bread and baked goods at local farmers' markets and stores, including the ValueWay.
“She’s our all-star,” Watson said. “She’s been feeding this village with all kinds of baked goods and homemade love.”
The first step in transforming the space into a commercial bakery, cafe and kitchen was installing a septic system, Watson said, a $10,000 project that board members financed on their own.
The village water system was not installed until seven years after the construction of the Gilbert Block, according to Eckmair, and there is no public sewer system — each resident and place of business is responsible for their own septic tank and leach field.
“What happens in an old building is people in the past tied things in where it was convenient,” Watson said, speaking on the building’s patchwork electric and plumbing systems. “Now we have to disentangle some of these older decisions and look to the future and get everything organized. Restructuring the building to prepare it for the next 50 years — that’s what we’re looking at. We could patch it together, but we want to prepare it for a really successful future.”
“It’s had 12 decades of life, this building — what can we do to get it through another 12 decades?” Strain said. “I don’t think it’s in anybody’s memory the last time there was some overhaul of the whole thing. It’s Pandora’s box, so it’s going to take a while.”
“Every time we scratch at the surface, it reveals something else that needs repair,” Watson said. “That’s what’s challenging. We want to get to the base and fix it right the first time.”
The Village Improvement Society, of which Watson, Strain and Ohl are members, has owned the building since 1910, when its care was bequeathed by the original owner, Joseph T. Gilbert, a descendant of the village’s founding families.
As the 20th century saw businesses and tenants come and go, board members were responsible for the upkeep of the building, Strain said. Efforts shifted from maintenance to rescue at the turn of the century, when two devastating floods swept through the village five years apart.
“The business of the board turned into how to save the building from washing away,” Strain said.
The rear of the building is cantilevered at the edge of Dunderberg Creek, which bisects the village east to west. A stone pillar supporting the north rear corner washed away in 2006, leaving the structure precariously hanging near the water’s edge.
“We almost lost the building,” Ohl said.
The Gilbert Block saw a renewed push for restoration with the grand reopening of the Village Soda Fountain in 2017. Jackson and others resurrected the original marble fountainette and countertops from the basement and refurbished the site with the financial help of Oneonta businessman Al Cleinman, whose parents ran the store during his childhood.
The current round of renovation and restoration efforts is aimed at stripping the building down to its bones, tearing out temporary walls, installing new entrances and cleaning up windows.
The rear wall of the former Value Way is made of full-size windows, Watson said. “The idea is that when you come in here, you’d be blasted with all of this light — this north light — sort of soft and gentle light. It’s beautiful.”
A rear exit and stairway will be installed, leading down to a creekside patio for outdoor dining, he said. “It’ll be a really good sweet spot where people can come and hang.”
Watson said he hopes to see the basement-level space transformed into classrooms and workshop areas for family and children’s activities.
In addition to restoring the historic building to its former glory, another aim of the renovation efforts is to make the building accessible, Strain said. A loading ramp at the back of the bakery could double as an accessible entrance, and immediate plans include installing public restrooms on the first floor.
“This is a big, big undertaking,” she said. “We have an aging population in this village, and this building isn’t accessible.”
Eckmair praised the board members for their “tremendous respect and admiration for the architecture of the building and the history that goes with it.”
“When you have to fix a historically important building, it’s more than just patching up something. It has to be done right,” Eckmair said. “The architecture is so unique in this village that you don’t want to not restore it.”
Visit gf.me/u/y6qddi to donate to the restoration efforts. For more information or to volunteer, contact board members through the “Village Improvement Society Gilbertsville” Facebook page.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.