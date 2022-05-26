Village of Sidney officials hosted a “Resilient Sidney” open house Thursday, May 26 to update residents on several grant-funded revitalization efforts.
According to a May 18 media release, the open house sought to address “’Envisioning Sidney’s Resilient Riverfront’ … a community visioning process funded by (a $60,000 grant from) the Nature Conservancy” and the “climate adaptation initiative (known as) the Sidney Susquehanna GreenPlain.”
The event also informed on a “new comprehensive and updated zoning code;” “a new land and water strategy for Sidney’s Susquehanna riverfront, being developed under a grant provided by the New York State Department of State;” and plans for $25,000 in grant funding awarded to the nonprofit organization 4TownsForward, of which Sidney is a part, with Afton, Bainbridge and Unadilla.
Sidney Grant Administrator John Redente said Envisioning Sidney’s Resilient Riverfront, and the flood mitigation efforts and outdoor recreation spaces that includes, reflects the priorities of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents.
“This is the culmination of all the Zoom meetings, the mailers and the online survey,” he said, noting that the input-gathering process began about a year ago. “This is for the young people coming in, because it’s their community. It’s (asking) ‘What do they want their community to be?’ and this is the result of that input. We’re seeing more and more young people coming in and we need to get them involved. Some of them don’t even know about the floods, so we need to tell them that this is what we’re doing and why.”
Sidney Grant Manager Clarissa Walrath noted that Zoom meetings “averaged 30 to 40 people per topic” and “close to 300” residents completed the online survey. Redente called participation “very good.”
According to resilient-sidney.com, the hazard mitigation aspect of the visioning plan “designs with nature to minimize and mitigate flooding with the use of sustainable green infrastructure.”
“GreenPlain studies determined that built-out floodplains, impervious surfaces, undersized culverts, eroding soil and agricultural and urban runoff increase (Sidney’s) flood risk,” the site states. “Our plan uses green infrastructure to treat stormwater at its source, reconnect floodplains and wetlands, reclaim urban land and low-value farmland and diversify habitat around a 50-acre riparian forest.”
Jeff Dawson, an ecological designer with PLACE Alliance, the village’s Massachusetts-based design firm, said the $5.9 million Phase 2 of hazard mitigation is “ready to go forward.”
“It’s been approved and vetted and will hopefully be going to bid in November or December for spring 2023 construction,” he said, noting that the project will “hopefully use someone local.” “This is a FEMA-funded grant project … and the (visioning plan) looks at what to do with the Nature Conservancy (funding) and with the land. They’re truly all connected … but (the mitigation) project consists of 17 acres of riparian reconstruction – a floodplain forest – and a 15-acre meadow on the land behind the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park. (Mitigation) includes five flood relief culverts that are elevated above state Route 8 and that will provide flood relief by Camp Street and Railroad Ave.” Efforts, he noted, will also include regrading and seeding land previously covered by buyout homes.
Recreational repurposing of the land, Redente said, will follow.
“Out of (the surveying process), we came up with these projects, and the big one was soccer fields, and an amphitheater and walking trails,” he said, noting additional plans for pickle-ball and disc golf courts, a dog park and a raised-bed community garden. “We’re ready to start installing ponds and aqueducts (for the mitigation portion) … and this is what’s going to go on top of that, in the open space. This is what people want, so this is what we’re doing.”
Village residents Lorrie Roach and Pat Seibert said they’re keen to see the results.
“I’ve been involved right from the beginning with the Zoom meetings,” Roach said. “I’ve been watching carefully and I’m excited about it. There’s been a lot of really good planning and the culverts are so important. Right from the beginning, they told us, ‘the river is going to flood again,’ so that’s got to be No. 1. There were very interesting figures that they shared with us (about having) soccer fields and the pickle-ball, and dog lovers are looking forward to the dog park.”
“It’s exciting,” Siebert echoed. “The people of Sidney are anxious, and I think this will do so much for the community of Sidney and attracting people to come to Sidney.”
The projects, Walrath noted, will not affect taxpayers, and although starting soon, represent the village’s “10- to 20-year plan.”
“No, because we’re trying to move forward with public and private partnerships through nonprofit organizations like the land trust,” she said. “We wanted to open up what we’ve been doing currently to the public and we’re trying to gather further public engagement for future opportunities. We’ve come up with some really great outdoor recreation projects, but we are definitely going to decide to put our hat in for the New York Forward (economic initiative grant funding). They’re supposed to be for smaller communities, to give them the opportunity to get some economic revitalization downtown. We’re moving on with the GreenPlain (project) and we’re going to follow the visioning plan; we have other projects – the drinking water project and wastewater project and the buyouts – but the economic impact of outdoor recreation is actually pretty vast and kind of a movement.” The village, she said, would be seeking $5 million from New York Forward.
For project updates and more information, visit resilient-sidney.com
