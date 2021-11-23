Residents question water rates, leaks at City Hall

Two people spoke about the proposed water rate increase during the Oneonta Common Council budget hearing Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Mike Primmer questioned why water rates were going up when the city had a large percentage of unaccounted for water. He said every year the city has 41% of its water unaccounted for, while on average municipalities lose about 16%. He said that equated to an $800,000 loss.
David Hayes said he was concerned about the number of water main breaks and was in favor of raising rates to pay for infrastructure repairs.
Mayor Gary Herzig thanked the two people who spoke and said the city has several capital projects it wants to complete in the next five years at a cost of $22 million.
He said $5 million will be in water and sewer upgrades and the other $15 million will be general capital projects, including building the transit hub and renovating the parking garage and paving Lettis Highway and West Street.
He said the Common Council would have to prioritize what projects it wants to complete, as it probably isn't feasible to have to pay more than $1 million in debt service payments every year.
Herzig said that in order to keep the grant for the transit hub, the council will need to approve a budget for the project soon so designs can be drawn. He said he asked Delaware Engineering if the transit hub could be worked into the parking garage renovation and still keep 400 parking spots.
The transit hub proposal is part of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, for which it won a $10 million state grant in 2016.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
