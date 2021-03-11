Residents say Chenango police review disregarded input

Despite its unanimous adoption earlier this month by the Chenango County Board of Supervisors, the county’s police reform and reinvention collaborative plan has garnered widespread criticism from local residents.
The 117-page document was drafted by Chenango County Sheriff Cutting, District Attorney Michael Ferrarese, public defender Zachary Wentworth and county attorney Alan Gordon.
Cutting said he included input from “smaller community groups,” but members of those groups claim no formal meeting was held.
Debra Cubbedge, member of the Norwich Town Council and the People’s Movement for Equality, a Chenango County-based social justice advocacy group, said she and fellow group members met with Cutting for a tour of the county jail in September.
“It was definitely not a meeting about police reform,” she said, though the subject came up. “He was very nice and he talked and he talked. He told us, ‘We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.’”
“We’ve been trying to talk him into including us in the process,” Cubbedge continued. “We asked him for representation on the committee, and basically he didn’t think he needed it. He told us we’re different from the police forces in Rochester and Binghamton and he just didn’t think he needed to change anything.”
Cubbedge said group members broached the possibility of psychiatric professionals responding to mental health crisis calls and were told that “police have to be there, and they couldn’t possibly be there without their guns.”
Members were also told there was no funding available for addiction and mental health diversion programs.
Immediately upon approving the plan at its March 8 meeting, the Chenango County Board of Supervisors also passed a resolution condemning the executive order as an unfunded mandate from the state — an executive obligation requiring a multitude of resources, but no financial support from the government to comply.
Cutting said he couldn’t put a dollar amount to the expenses accrued throughout the process, but described the cost in terms of the contributing county employees’ salaries and time spent reviewing policy and procedure, posting materials online and distributing them to the public.
“It’s a tremendous amount — I couldn’t even imagine how much it cost us,” Cutting.
Tom Holmes, a Norwich resident and member of Chenango Links, a similar community advocacy group whose members also participated in the jail tour, said the community should have been more involved in the formation of the plan and the evaluation of the sheriff’s policies and procedures.
“It’s late in the game, but we’re all kind of puzzled because the city of Norwich seems to be taking this very seriously and the sheriff seems to be taking a completely different tactic,” he said. “Week after week after week, we started to wonder: is the sheriff really putting together a committee? There was no advertisement.”
The final plan included responses from 265 community members who answered a survey on community policing distributed primarily online by the sheriff’s office.
Holmes said he found the community survey online “by happenstance.”
“It was advertised only on Facebook, not in the local paper or anywhere else,” he said. “They gave us minimal publicity and only one week to respond.”
“We posted it everywhere we could online,” Cutting said. “I don’t know what more I could do. We’re never going to make everybody happy.”
Cutting said he generally agreed with complaints that the process did not incorporate enough public input and involvement.
“We just ran out of time,” he said.
The executive order, issued in June, established a nine-month timeline for municipalities to form their committees and draft and submit their reports, but Cutting said Chenango County worked under a tighter deadline.
State guidance on the order was not issued until August, Cutting said, and the county fell victim to a cyberattack in late October, leaving half of its computers out of commission for about two months.
The sheriff’s office and the Department of Social Services, which operate on independent networks, were relatively unaffected by the cyberattack, according to Herman Ericksen, county director of information technology.
“We had to get this report to the state before April 1, but we had to get it approved by the board of supervisors, so we basically lost all of March, too,” Cutting said. “I sincerely tried to do the best I could in the timeframe I had.”
The draft plan was released mid-February, with a one-week window for residents to respond and offer comments.
In response, members of Chenango Links drafted a letter to Cutting, inviting him for a virtual discussion to hear their concerns.
“We wanted to come up with a way to engage the sheriff rather than alienate him,” Holmes said.
Cutting said he regretted not having time to accept the offer.
The majority of reforms proposed in Cutting’s plan were training sessions in principled policing, implicit bias, cultural diversity, firearms, use of force and deescalation.
Cutting said officers from the smaller police departments across the county will also undergo the trainings, as his department is responsible for training all police within the county.
“We certainly have more to do,” Cutting said. “We’re going to continue to serve the community.”
“I tell my deputies all the time that you’re at a point where you can reach a hand down and help people out of the worst place of their lives,” Cutting said. “The community always comes first, and that’s exactly what we’re here for.”
The report touted the department’s use of body cameras for patrol and corrections officers alike.
“My deputies are required to turn them on in times of confrontation and before any public encounter,” he said. “We’re trying to be as transparent as we can, and this is a way for us to be transparent.”
Addressing the spirit of the executive order, based largely on longstanding patterns of disproportionate police brutality against people of color, Cutting said he sympathized with the victims.
“The George Floyd thing was terrible,” he said. “I just think we could've done better as a country on how we handled it, especially in the media. I sincerely believe we need to look at all police forces.”
“We took a hard look at all of the arrests going back to 2019,” Cutting continued. “The vast majority were white, which fell right in line with our demographics. We treat everybody the same.”
Cutting decried Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s threat to withhold state and federal funds from municipalities that do not comply with the mandate as “absolutely unfair.”
“You’ve got mental health, social services, highway patrol, law enforcement — a whole host of other funding avenues that are now on my shoulders if I don’t get this done,” he said. “It’s not fair to me to fight against that. Everybody else shouldn’t be jeopardized because of what I’ve done.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
