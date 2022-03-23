Retired Bassett doctor earns national award

A national medical association will honor a retired local doctor this weekend.
Dr. Douglas DeLong will receive the Dr. Larry Zaroff Man of Good Conscience Award from the American Medical Women’s Association at the 107th Annual AMWA Meeting, Saturday, March 26. DeLong retired from Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown in January. He lives in the town of Roseboom.
According to a media release, the award is presented annually to a man who has been a champion and supporter of women in medicine.
Zaroff was "a mentor to generations of physicians, medical students and pre-medical students," the release said. A cardiac surgeon and later humanities professor at Stanford, he was "an avid supporter of women in medicine at all stages of their career." AMWA Executive Director Dr. Eliza Lo Chin, a longtime colleague, established the award to honor Dr. Zaroff’s commitment to the advancement of women in medicine.
According to the release, DeLong "has been a coach, mentor, and sponsor of women through his career. He has worked to create a just and equitable environment as an advocate in a variety of important areas that have had significant impacts for patients and healthcare professionals." He recently retired as chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. He held the academic rank of Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine in the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University and is emeritus past-chair of the Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians. He spent four decades practicing general internal medicine, the release said.
“I am honored to present the Dr. Larry Zaroff Man of Good Conscience Award to Dr. Douglas DeLong,” said AMWA President Dr. Janice Werbinski in the release. “Dr. DeLong’s medical career has been exemplary in many ways, including his dedication to working in smaller communities, his commitment as a professor and mentor to many, and his leadership in the medical profession, including the extraordinary, sustained work he has done to help support women and the cause of equity in the medical profession.”
