A second Democrat has announced his candidacy for town justice in Oneonta.
Tim Gibson who said he retired from Fox Hospital after more than 33 years as an operating room registered nurse, said in an email to The Daily Star that his work experience "exposed me to the myriad of everyday, but necessary issues the people of Oneonta have to address.
"It is that trust and a desire to help my community which has motivated me toward public service and to run for elected office as Oneonta Town Justice" he said.
Another Democrat, William Schebaum, had previously announced his candidacy.
