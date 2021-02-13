Bassett Healthcare Network announced Friday that former state Sen. James Seward has joined the company in an advisory capacity as a strategic affairs liaison.
"Given the former senator's decades of public service and intimate knowledge of the communities served by Bassett, he will contribute valuable insight as the network seeks to enhance its services to the individuals and families living in rural central New York," a media release said.
“I wanted to continue actively serving our communities and improving our quality of life after leaving the Senate,” Seward said. “What better way than by collaborating with Bassett? I will be advising on strategic initiatives to advance the network, improve the patient experience, and strengthen Bassett’s ties in the community.”
“Joining Bassett is a natural extension of Jim’s life and career,” Bassett President and CEO Dr. Tommy Ibrahim said. “As a state senator, he was a strong advocate of programs that support the health and well-being of the people in our region. This is just another way to serve the community he loves.”
“Bassett’s presence and services make the region more attractive to businesses," Seward said. "As a major employer, Bassett is a big part of the region’s economic engine. Having quality health care helps to make our region a very special place.”
Seward retired from the Senate in December after representing New York’s 50th and 51st Districts for 34 years. His work with Bassett will be part-time, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.