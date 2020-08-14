Retired teacher seeks relief from payments after system error

A mistake by a state pension system has put a squeeze on a Schuyler Lake couple's finances, and a local politician is trying to help.
A bill to help retired Otsego County teacher Katherine Sweeney has cleared both houses of the New York Legislature and awaits Gov. Andrew Cuomo's signature, but every week Cuomo waits will cost Sweeney about $150.
Sweeney, who taught special needs students at Richfield Springs Central School, retired in 2004.
In July 2018, she received a letter from the New York State Teachers Retirement System, telling her that her pension had been overpaid for 14 years. As a result, she owed the system almost $50,000 and would have to pay back almost $300 a month, which would be deducted from her future benefits.
A friend in the Milford Central School system played liaison between Sweeney and State Sen. Jim Seward.
"I felt an injustice had been done here," Seward told The Daily Star. "The retirement system miscalculated and they never caught it for 14 years. If it had been a few months or a year, that might be one thing, but to make Mrs. Sweeney pay that much for a mistake they made, I thought that was not fair."
Seward said he met with top officials from NYSTRS last summer, but the meeting got worse before it got better.
"In the middle of the meeting, they said to me they had recalculated and it turned out she owed them about $14,000 more than they had originally thought," he said.
NYSTRS officials also said they were powerless to help Sweeney by themselves, Seward said, leading him to ask them to suspend the deductions while he sought a legislative fix. A bill dedicated to helping Sweeney passed the Senate but it turned out to be too late in the session to get it passed in the Assembly, Seward said.
NYSTRS did pause the deductions, Sweeney said, but when the bill did not get brought up in the Assembly, the withdrawals returned, with the penalty nearly doubled to reflect the fund's newest calculations.
"(Sen. Seward helping) is a nice story, but the problem is they haven't fixed it, yet," Sweeney said. "They're still waiting on the governor to sign it."
Sweeney, 76, and her husband, Rob, a retired dairy farmer, operate a greenhouse in Schuyler Lake, but she said they are probably in their final season, and they might have retired sooner had the NYSTRS not put such a shock into their system.
"This year my husband has been ill," she said, "and we wanted to retire, but because of everything going on with my pension, we had to open for one last season."
Seward said he will continue to push for the situation to be resolved and for the governor to sign the law for Sweeney. He said he feels strongly she was the victim of the mistake and should not be punished for it.
"It is a drop in the bucket for the Teachers Retirement System," he said. "They can admit it was their mistake and absorb this and it will make no difference to their fund. Mrs. Sweeney, on the other hand, is likely to be harmed financially for years if we don't resolve this."
