Retiring mayor faced turmoil, leaves stability

After six years in office, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig will pass the baton to Eighth Ward Council Member Mark Drnek, a fellow Democrat, on Saturday, Jan. 1.
"I took office under unusual circumstances Sept. 15, 2015," Herzig said Tuesday.
He was appointed to the office by the Oneonta Common Council while he ran unopposed for the position. There was a special election for mayor in 2015 after Mayor Dick Miller died in 2014 while in office.
"The city was experiencing tough times," Herzig said. "The city had not had a mayor in over a year, the city manager had been fired and six of the eight council members were not running for re-election. People in the city thought the city was on its way down. The city was having a tough time balancing the budget."
While Herzig didn't have his immediate predecessor to help him get him up to speed, his experience on the city's planning committee, board of assessment review and housing and zoning task force and was the Chief Operating Officer for Opportunities for Otsego, which also focused on improving the city's housing options.
This background allowed him "to hit the ground running," when he took office, he said.
He said his first goal was to "bring stability to the city." New department heads were hired and the Common Council worked together for the betterment of the city, he said. The city also developed a comprehensive plan with well-defined goals to bring everyone together to accomplish them, he said.
"Oneonta has many strengths," Herzig said. "It's home for many creative artists of different mediums. We have much access to culture and young, energic ideas with two colleges in the city."
The city established goals to support local businesses, improve quality, affordable housing and to market Oneonta as a place to live and work, he said. The city applied for and received grants to help small businesses, landlords and lower income housing owners, he said. He highlighted the Ford Block where Springbrook is converting the second and third floors into apartments and the Lofts on Dietz Street as new housing initiatives.
The city's new marketing strategy, "lets people in the region know that Oneonta is a vibrant, exciting place," he said "It's a small city that combines access to arts through the colleges and still has the small neighborhood feel."
He said that although he has heard from many city residents who don't like the new marketing strategy, he has heard from many outside the city who like the campaign.
Another challenge the city faced during Herzig's tenure was the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic hit two months after six council members took office for the first time, he said. The city was on its own for the first few weeks of the pandemic just like every other community in the state, he said. City personnel had to figure out how to safeguard the staff and the people of the city.
"I could not be more proud of the staff and how they handled the situation," Herzig said. "The council members came together to help. The people of the city came together. Everybody put aside their territory and asked, 'how can I help?' It's well known we faced challenges. Then we had the highest SUNY outbreak. Again, we got through that together. Our relationships with college administrators and college students is better than it's ever been."
He thanked the college students who took the pandemic seriously and acted responsibly.
One project the COVID-19 pandemic delayed was the renovations to the parking garage and the new transit hub to be built on Market Street, he said.
"I am confident the project will be successful in coming years," he said.
Herzig also wished success to Drnek. He said once November's election results were known, he invited Drnek to every meeting he has attended so that when Drnek takes office, "He too will hit the ground running."
While Herzig didn't have his immediate predecessor to seek advice from, he said he did get ideas from four former mayors — John and Sam Nader, David Brenner and Kim Muller — and said if Drnek ever needs him, he's only a phone call away.
"It's been a busy six years," Herzig said. "I've truly loved the opportunity to serve Oneonta as mayor."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
