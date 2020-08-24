As students begin to return to local colleges, campus officials are preparing for the COVID cases they may bring with them.
Two confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported at SUNY Cobleskill last week by the Schoharie County Department of Public Health. None was reported at SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Delhi as of Aug. 24.
Schoharie County Director of Public Health Amy Gildemeister told the county’s Board of Supervisors during its meeting Friday that the first case was handled in a “textbook” manner.
Gildemeister said the student had been tested prior to leaving for school, but the result did not come back until after that student arrived on campus. The student’s only exposure had been to a roommate and both were quickly isolated for quarantine, she said.
“I really have to congratulate the students involved for doing the right thing,” Gildemeister said. “I am sure that will not always be the case.”
Gildemeister also praised the college for having a strong policy in place to keep students and the county's other residents safe.
“Both students followed protocols, notified SUNY of their positive results and had close contact with only their roommates,” she said in a Friday statement. “There was also excellent communication and teamwork between SUNY staff and SCDOH nursing.”
Cobleskill students started moving onto campus last week and classes began Monday, Aug.17.
SUNY Oneonta began a phased move-in schedule Monday, Aug. 17 and started classes Monday, Aug. 24.
The college reserved two residence halls to serve as quarantine locations should any COVID cases crop up, according to Kim MacLeod, associate director of communications for SUNY Oneonta. “We also have a team of professionals who would care for those students in quarantine.”
Hartwick College students began moving in Saturday, Aug. 22, and the majority of SUNY Delhi students are set to return this weekend. Classes for both colleges are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 31.
SUNY Delhi’s reopening plan has designated quarantine and isolation space within the residence halls, according to Dawn Sohns, the college’s vice president for marketing and communications.
A media representative from Hartwick College did not return a Monday afternoon email requesting comment by press time.
Daily Star staff writer Greg Klein also contributed to this report.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
