An Otsego County man was arrested last week by New York State Police on felony charges of possessing child porn.
Justin M. Lopez. 37, of Richfield, was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child.
Lopez was arrested at his residence after an investigation into a cyber tip, according to troopers. He was processed at the Richfield Springs barracks, scheduled for arraignment at Richfield Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and released from custody.
