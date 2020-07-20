The village of Richfield Springs will receive a $1 million grant to improve its water drainage system.
The grant is through state's Environmental Facilities Corp., according to a social media post Sunday, July 19, from McManus Engineering Group of Fly Creek.
"This is the largest grant in N.Y. under these strict requirements," the post from owner Jon McManus read. "Our team beat all the odds to get this. I look forward to working with the village and the team that came together for this. We are designing and implementing a village wide fix to the drainage problems while meeting all requirements for NYS DEC stormwater water quality removals. We accomplished Cooperstown Main Streets in 2012 with the same grant. I hope to bring benefits to the village of Richfield (Springs) and I will continue to work towards local municipal funding."
In a follow up call Monday with The Daily Star, McManus said he had a good experience working with the state on the Cooperstown project and he wanted to use that as a springboard to help other local municipalities. He said his company has been handling the project for the village, which otherwise lacks the financial resources for such a project.
"Rather than have them throw money at a study to tell them they have a problem, when we already know they have a problem, we decided to see if we could find funding to fix the problem, because we knew the village could not afford it themselves," he said.
McManus said Richfield Springs's drainage system runs underground northeast to southwest more than a mile through the village and carries runoff into nearby Canadarago Lake. However, decades of silting has clogged the pipes and channel to the point where moderate rainfall causes storm water backup.
The project has been approved by the state and the EFC sent the company its approval this month, but McManus said the money is actually from a federal program, and reimbursement has been guaranteed. The redesign will be done this year and once approved, the project can go out to bid next year and will likely be finished in 2022, McManus said.
Richfield Springs Mayor Robin Moshier could not be reached for comment Monday.
