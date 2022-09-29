Richfield Springs man admits embezzling funds
Federal officials said a Richfield Springs man pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 28, to embezzling from a labor union.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, Jay Garnsey, 38, pleaded guilty to embezzling money from a union that represented workers at the Remington Arms factory in Ilion.
Garnsey was employed by Remington Arms from about late 2015 until December 2019, the release said, and was the financial secretary of the union that represented its employees. As part of his guilty plea, Garnsey admitted that, while he was financial secretary, he embezzled money from the union by, among other things, submitting fraudulent reimbursement vouchers. Garnsey admitted embezzling more than $38,000 in union funds.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023, before District Judge David N. Hurd in Utica. Garnsey faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a post-imprisonment term of supervised release of up to three years, the release said. He also agreed to pay to the union $38,172.76 in restitution.
Esperance man charged with dwi
State Police announce the arrest of an Esperance man for driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations.
On September 27, 2022, State Police arrested Robert J. Alexander, 33, of Esperance, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
According to a media release, troopers stopped a vehicle on state Route 20 in Esperance, at about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, for an equipment violation. During the interview, troopers identified Robert J. Alexander, 33, as the operator, and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Alexander was transported to the Cobleskill barracks for processing, where he refused to provide a breath sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood, the release said. He has a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years and did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the stop, the release said. Alexander was arraigned before the Esperance Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
