A Richfield Springs man was sent to jail Monday, May 17, after he was arrested on charges of statutory rape.
Edward L. Royster, 42, of Richfield Springs, was charged with first-degree rape, a B felony, and second-degree rape, a D felony.
An investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Royster raped a 14-year-old victim.
Royster was processed and arraigned in Westford Town Court and sent to Otsego County Jail on $100 bail.
