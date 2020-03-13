An Otsego County school and a Schoharie County village have announced closures amid the cononavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
No confirmed cases have been reported in either location.
According to a media release After meeting with the New York State Department of Health on Firday morning, Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood and the superintendents of the 10 Herkimer BOCES component school districts, which includes Richfield Springs Central School, unanimously decided to close schools and all extracurricular activities starting Monday, March 16, with schools re-opening on Tuesday April 14, to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus for our students, staff and communities.
The closures affect Herkimer BOCES and its 10 component districts: Central Valley, Dolgeville, Frankfort-Schuyler, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mount Markham, Owen D. Young, Poland, Richfield Springs and West Canada Valley.
During this time, students and 10-month staff will not be required to report, the release said. If teachers would like to enter buildings to prepare review materials to mail home or pick up curriculum materials so they can prioritize curriculum for the remainder of the school year, they are welcome to do so.
All 12-month employees will continue to work during the closure, barring any further direction from the Department of Health. Any staff experiencing symptoms or placed in self-quarantine by the Department of Health, should not come to work, the release said.
This closure will result in the loss of 15 school days in addition to the scheduled spring break, the release said
The state Education Department continues to work with the governor’s office, the New York State Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Education to provide guidance to our schools around issues such as instructional time and test scheduling, according to the release.
The Village of Middleburgh in Schoharie County has activated its Emergency Action Plan, in light of COVID-19, according to a media release from the village.
The village of Middleburgh Office will be closed for at least one week, starting Monday. This includes almost all activity of our Highway Crew. All water and sewer operations will be in place for emergencies. In case of issues or questions, residents are asked to call or text Mayor Matthew Avitabile at 518-763-6854 or Superintendent Steve Kowalski at 518-231-0934.
Avitabile will be speaking with all emergency services, his counterparts at the Town of Middleburgh, and Schoharie County officials over the next several days and will keep residents updated as needed, the release said.
The village of Middleburgh election for mayor and trustee will still happen at the Middleburgh Public Library from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 18
