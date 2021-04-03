Angel Gomez, 28, of Richmondville, pleaded guilty Friday to a nine-count information, admitting that he received, possessed and distributed child pornography.
The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Kevin Kelly, special agent in charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations.
As part of his guilty plea, Gomez admitted to using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to download image and video files from the internet, which he then saved to electronic devices. In addition, Gomez admitted that he allowed others to download child pornography from him via the peer-to-peer network. The conduct involved more 13,000 still images and more than 2,400 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.
Gomez is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 5 by Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby. Each of counts one through four, alleging receipt and distribution of child pornography, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000. Each of counts five through nine, alleging possession of child pornography, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a maximum fine of $250,000. For all counts, Gomez faces a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of between five years and life and a requirement that he register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by HSI, along with members of the New York State Police, as part of Project Safe Childhood, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers.
