An Ithaca Democrat who narrowly lost the 2022 election for Congress in New York’s 19th Congressional District announced Tuesday that he'll try again.
Josh Riley, a lawyer who previously served as counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, announced his candidacy for the 2024 election in a media release. Riley ran as the Democratic nominee in the district in 2022, earning more than 49.2% of the vote, the release said.
Former Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro defeated Riley in that contest and took office in January.
“Upstate New Yorkers are nothing if not resilient,” Riley said in the release. “When the world faces big challenges, we always rise to meet them. I’m running for Congress because I believe this is a Valley of Opportunity, and we deserve a politics that serves hard-working Upstate New Yorkers, not deep-pocketed special interests. That’s why I’ll always protect Social Security, defend a woman’s right to choose, and fight to strengthen the Middle Class, and it’s why I’ll never take a penny of corporate PAC money.”
According to the release, county Democratic Committee chairs and vice chairs in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Ulster counties have announced their support for Riley’s candidacy.
