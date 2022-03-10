Gasoline prices in the U.S. hit record highs this week, reaching a national average of $4.31 per gallon on Thursday, according to the American Automobile Association.
The political response was swift, with elected officials including Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, calling to suspend the state gas tax until September. It remains unclear how much prices will continue to rise and how consumers will respond to the higher prices.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on Monday, Feb. 7, showed New York gas prices averaged $4.37 for all grades, with regular gas at $4.30 and premium selling for $4.81. Gasoline in New York has varied from six to 18 cents more per gallon than the national average.
Since Monday, New York gas prices continued to rise daily, AAA data shows, now averaging $4.46 for regular fuel statewide. Delaware County prices were slightly higher than the state average, while Chenango, Otsego and Schoharie prices averaged about five cents lower. In Oneonta, gas prices ranged from $4.26 to $4.49 per gallon for regular fuel on Thursday, according to GasBuddy, a website and app that lists real-time gas price information.
Alex Gross, a SUNY Oneonta student from Suffolk County, spent $87.88 to fill his car Thursday afternoon, paying $4.45 per gallon at the Speedway station on Main Street.
As he prepares to graduate, he’s been thinking about repaying college loans, and “having to worry about gas money is something more on top of it. I take public transit around Oneonta. If I don't need to get in my car, I won’t,” he said, but added that buses provided more limited options.
“It’s already expensive but I can afford it. If it went over $6 I would start thinking even more about how much I drive,” Gross said.
More than half of Americans (59%) said they would change driving habits if the cost of gas rose above $4 per gallon, AAA reported March 10. Three-quarters said they would adjust their lifestyle to offset higher prices if gas were to reach $5, by combining trips, shopping or eating out less, or carpooling. The poll was conducted in mid-February, when average prices hovered around $3.50 per gallon.
Karl Seeley, an economist who teaches at Hartwick College, predicted that consumers will “make a range of adjustments in their expenditure, and they're not going to be happy about them, right? They're going to resent it quite bitterly for the most part.”
“It's easy to get yourself emotionally keyed-up for a short term sacrifice. But a year? That's a long time to adapt your behavior.” Seeley imagined people will start to ask ‘Why, why? Why are we still dealing with this war? Why haven't they solved it yet?’
The BJs gas station in the town of Oneonta had the lowest prices around Thursday afternoon, $4.26 per gallon with a 10-cent discount for members. Paul Lord of Milford was putting almost $50 of gas in his Jeep, and blaming President Joe Biden's administration for it. “I think we got to open the pipeline. This doesn’t have anything to do with the war. They want everyone to run out and buy an electric car,” he said.
“When I first started driving, gas was 17 cents a gallon,” said Lord, who is 82. He has no plans to drive less because of price increases. “I’m not gonna let anything change my life. I’m not gonna be around that long. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing.”
Two pumps over, Logan Schultes of Otego had a different perspective.
“It’s a little bit of a shock,” she said, as she paid $57.50 to put 13.9 gallons in her Ford Explorer. “But I feel lucky to be here and be safe and fill up my car — as opposed to Ukraine or Russia, where people are not so lucky.”
She said she would drive less if she could, but that isn't an option for her.
“I’ve got kids and a full-time job and places to be,” working for BOCES and commuting as far as 110 miles a day to Hancock.
“If you give enough time, there are ways to adjust your life so that you can have a rewarding life that uses less energy. It's really hard to do those things quickly,” Seeley said in a phone interview Thursday.
“You're talking about a five- to 20-year horizon to really bring these changes about. We'll be on to many different problems dealing with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe, by the time any of that pays off. So the things that would have really helped should have been started decades ago,” Seeley said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
