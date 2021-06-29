Delaware County authorities said Monday an ill-advised attempt at off-road driving landed a New Jersey fugitive in jail.
Sheriff Craig DuMond said deputies were called Saturday afternoon, June 19, to a report of a vehicle in the East Branch of the Delaware River near the Corbett bridge in the town of Colchester.
According to a media release, the investigation revealed that a New Jersey couple was attempting to drive their Toyota Tacoma pickup across the river when it became partially submerged and disabled in deep water.
Further investigation revealed that one of the occupants, Brian P. Olin, 30, Lavallette, was wanted by in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony drug charge in September 2019.
Olin was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice and was later arraigned and remanded to jail without bail pending his extradition by New Jersey authorities.
