The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 18 in the town of Stamford to through traffic at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, to replace a large culvert pipe, according to a media release.
The closure will be just north of the intersection with Madison Hill Road. It is expected that the road will be open by 6 p.m. The rain date for the project is Wednesday, Aug. 11. Drivers should use alternate routes.
