The Delaware County Department of Public Works has announced a pair of road closures.
According to a media release, county Route 37 in the town of Middletown will be closed to through traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday July 7, to replace a large culvert pipe. The closure will be between Main Street and Breezy Hill Road, about 120 feet north of the Fleischmanns village line. The road will be open overnight. Drivers should use alternate routes.
County Route 41 in the town of Roxbury will be closed to through traffic at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, to replace a large culvert pipe. The closure will be between Slauson Trailer Park Road and Scott Greene Road, about 200 feet west of the intersection of Route 41 and Scott Greene Road. The road will remain closed until the work is completed on Wednesday, July 13, according to a media release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.