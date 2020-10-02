The dedication of a section of state Route 205 in the hamlet of Hartwick in honor of Sgt. John Kempe Winslow will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
The dedication honors Winslow, a Hartwick native, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969.
State Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, and Assembly-member John Salka, R-Brookfield, are scheduled to join Winslow's friends and family at the dedication. Members of Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, Cooperstown American Legion Post 579 and Cooperstown VFW Post 7128 will also be part of the dedication.
A sign in south Hartwick will be unveiled at the ceremony. Parking is available at the Hartwick Restaurant, 3496 state Route 205.
Facemasks or coverings and social distancing protocols are required.
